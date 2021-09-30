Advertisement

Monthly North Carolina school board votes on face masks stay in place

FILE - Students wearing protective masks.
FILE - Students wearing protective masks.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republicans at the North Carolina legislature have turned back efforts to repeal a new law that requires school districts to vote regularly on face masks.

Critics say the law has contributed to recent raucous board meetings. The House on Wednesday rejected an amendment to an education bill that would have scaled back the law.

School boards must vote at least once a month on whether their face covering policy for students and staff should be modified.

Nearly all of the state’s 115 districts have agreed to require face coverings in some form. Gov. Roy Cooper and top education leaders have lamented recent conflicts at local board meetings.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

Latest News

Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
State sees third highest COVID-19 deaths in single day
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
ECU FluFest
ECU hosts annual FluFest