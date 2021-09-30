Monthly North Carolina school board votes on face masks stay in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republicans at the North Carolina legislature have turned back efforts to repeal a new law that requires school districts to vote regularly on face masks.

Critics say the law has contributed to recent raucous board meetings. The House on Wednesday rejected an amendment to an education bill that would have scaled back the law.

School boards must vote at least once a month on whether their face covering policy for students and staff should be modified.

Nearly all of the state’s 115 districts have agreed to require face coverings in some form. Gov. Roy Cooper and top education leaders have lamented recent conflicts at local board meetings.

