Man and woman arrested in Pitt County for dealing heroin

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

Kavon Chamberlain and Tylasia Moye, both 25 years old and of Grifton, were arrested with just shy of an ounce of heroin after a traffic stop on Highway 11 S. near Jolly Road, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office charged Chamberlain with 3 counts of trafficking in heroin by transport, 3 counts of trafficking in heroin by possession, 2 counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.

Moye was charged with 2 counts of trafficking in heroin by transport and 2 counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance.

Deputies say the arrests concluded a three-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Pitt County.

We’re told Chamberlain remains in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

