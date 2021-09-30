Magnolia police chief dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police chief has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Magnolia Police Chief Donald Hall died Sunday at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

The Duplin County town said they were not sure of the chief’s cause of the death, but said he tested positive for the virus last month. They said the 50-year-old Hall survived a heart attack earlier this year, as well.

Hall is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The chief’s funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Warsaw Elementary School, while the family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warsaw.

