At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville

Greenville car break-in
Greenville car break-in(Mathias Tschrnko)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say at least one person is in custody after a series of car break-ins early Wednesday morning in a Greenville neighborhood.

Residents that live on Brook Creek Lane are still trying to wrap their heads around more than 10 break-ins in the area.

Some residents who live on Brook Creek Lane say they woke up around 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday morning to Greenville Police officers in their front yard.

Some of the items stolen were found in a field near the homes and at least one of the suspects was taken into custody, but lingering fears remain in the neighborhood.

Residents say some people lost laptops, money and cards while other cars went seemingly untouched.

WITN reached out to Greenville Police for more information on this incident.

