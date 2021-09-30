Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather days ahead

Forecast Discussion: Mostly sunny skies and a light northeast wind will yield highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into to upper 50s through the end of the week.

Winds will slowly shift back from the south over the weekend with upper 70s on Saturday climbing to the low and mid 80s on Sunday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until the work week.

Hurricane Sam is located east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving slowly northwestward. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next several days as it passes east of Bermuda over the weekend. It will not be a threat to North Carolina or the rest of the United States, however higher surf and increased rip threats are likely along our beaches into the weekend. Tropical Storm Victor has formed several hundred miles east of Sam. Victor should briefly become a hurricane on Thursday but weaken again by the weekend while staying well out to sea.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Wind: NE 4-8 . High of 80. Thursday night: 58°.

Friday

Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 79. Wind: NE 5. Friday night: 57°.

Saturday

Sunny with a high near 80. Wind: E 5.