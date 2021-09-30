Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant fall weather for a few days

Great pumpkin picking weather with mild days and cool nights ahead
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a light northeast wind will yield highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper 50s into the weekend.

Winds will slowly shift back from the south over the weekend with highs around 80 on Saturday climbing to the mid 80s on Sunday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until the work week.

Hurricane Sam is located east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving slowly northwestward. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next several days as it passes east of Bermuda over the weekend. It will not be a threat to North Carolina or the rest of the United States, however higher surf and dangerous rip currents are likely along our beaches this weekend. Tropical Storm Victor is located several hundred miles east of Sam. Victor is forecast to remain well out to sea through the course of its existence.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Wind: NE 4-8 . High of 79. Thursday night: 58°.

Friday

Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 79. Wind: NE 5. Friday night: 57°.

Saturday

Sunny with a high near 80. Wind: E 5.

