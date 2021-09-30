Advertisement

Hurricane Sam to kick up our surf; Victor is no threat to the US

Sam will bring dangerous rip currents to NC beaches this weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Sam Track
Sam Track(WITN)

Hurricane Sam: Sam is a category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 13 mph, which will keep the hurricane northeast of the Leeward Islands on Thursday. From there, a slow turn to the north will bring the hurricane east of Bermuda.

Dangerous rip currents and larger swells will be the main impact to our area from Thursday night through the weekend. Otherwise, we do not expect any weather impacts to our skies.

Victor Track
Victor Track(WITN)

Tropical Storm Victor: The 20th tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Wednesday over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Victor is forecast to peak in intensity Friday before a slow weakening trend takes hold. The system is expected to fade away by the middle of next week as it moves generally northward toward cooler Atlantic waters. The system is no threat to the United States.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

