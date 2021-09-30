Habitat for Humanity begins work on new homes in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local non-profit is increasing its efforts to build houses for new homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County just started work on a new home for a mother of two.

The project is one of ten planned for the Pembroke neighborhood of New Bern over the next couple of years.

Staff members say they’re excited to ramp up construction after a shortage of volunteers and increases in construction costs slowed down their efforts during the pandemic.

Robert Celeftino, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County construction manager says, “That’s what’s exciting about these houses is that we put a nice beautiful house together for the homeowner and know that they’re going to be comfortable for many years to come.”

You can contact Habitat for Humanity in your county if you are interested in volunteering.

