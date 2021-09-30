Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new homes in Craven County

Habitat for Humanity in Craven County
Habitat for Humanity in Craven County(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local non-profit is increasing its efforts to build houses for new homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County just started work on a new home for a mother of two.

The project is one of ten planned for the Pembroke neighborhood of New Bern over the next couple of years.

Staff members say they’re excited to ramp up construction after a shortage of volunteers and increases in construction costs slowed down their efforts during the pandemic.

Robert Celeftino, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County construction manager says, “That’s what’s exciting about these houses is that we put a nice beautiful house together for the homeowner and know that they’re going to be comfortable for many years to come.”

You can contact Habitat for Humanity in your county if you are interested in volunteering.

