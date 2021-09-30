Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have made an arrest in an armed robbery case first reported earlier this week.

Police arrested David McLawhorn, 30, of Greenville early Thursday morning. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers say the robbery happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Charles Boulevard and 14th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police originally reported the crime happened at the Province apartment complex near ECU’s campus, but officers say that’s where the victim ran to report what had happened.

Police say McLawhorn is accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone and was seen carrying a revolver. The victim wasn’t hurt during the incident.

McLawhorn was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

