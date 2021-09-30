Advertisement

Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus

David McLawhorn
David McLawhorn(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have made an arrest in an armed robbery case first reported earlier this week.

Police arrested David McLawhorn, 30, of Greenville early Thursday morning. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers say the robbery happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Charles Boulevard and 14th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police originally reported the crime happened at the Province apartment complex near ECU’s campus, but officers say that’s where the victim ran to report what had happened.

Police say McLawhorn is accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone and was seen carrying a revolver. The victim wasn’t hurt during the incident.

McLawhorn was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

Latest News

POLICE: Man found dead in car, homicide investigation underway in Goldsboro
Rip current risk high along our coast this weekend
Freeboot Friday returns for Homecoming weekend
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather days ahead