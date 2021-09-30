Goldsboro man arrested for attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say they arrested a man Thursday weeks after he shot a teenager.

We’re told 21-year-old Jason Haskill, of Goldsboro, shot 19-year-old Elana Corbett on Sept. 11 at 9:42 p.m. at 1001 N Spence Ave. in Goldsboro.

Corbett was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and was last known to be in stable condition, according to police.

On Thursday, the Goldsboro Police Department says it received information Haskill was armed at 100 Piedmont Airline Rd.

The department’s emergency response team tried to make contact with Haskill at the home, but police say he refused to respond or exit.

We’re told after officers entered the home, Haskill tried to bust out of the roof, but fell through the attic ceiling to the floor and was taken into custody.

Haskill was taken to the Wayne County Magistrate and is currently being held without bond until his first appearance in court on Oct. 1, according to police.

