Freeboot Friday returns for Homecoming weekend

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Freeboot Friday is returning to uptown Greenville Friday for Homecoming weekend.

Freeboot Friday is Friday, October 1 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza before the Pirates take on Tulane.

The event is free and features live music by the band Heads Up Penny, food trucks, children’s activities, and more. There will also be special guest appearances from Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly, Coach Houston, SGA President Chandler Ward, and the Captains of the Ship nominees, which is a new take on the homecoming court.

The program schedule is as follows:

5:30pm: Event begins, Sponsorship Shout-out

5:35pm: Heads Up Penny

6:45pm: Mayor PJ Connelly and Coach Houston

6:55pm: SGA President Chandler Ward and the Captains of the Ship nominees

7:05pm: T-Shirt Toss and Sponsorship Shout-out

7:15pm: Heads Up Penny 8:30pm: Strike of event

The Sup Dogs Game Day shuttle will run three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game to drive people from the uptown district to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

For more information, click here.

