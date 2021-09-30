Advertisement

Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fight at an Eastern Carolina high school led to the building being placed on lockdown Thursday.

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.

We’re told that the situation is under control and the law enforcement is assisting.

Video said to be of the fight that is making the rounds on social media shows what appears to be a student attacking a school resource officer.

A Pitt County Schools spokesperson denies reports that a school resource officer’s gun was taken.

Multiple deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school.

We are awaiting more information from the sheriff’s office about the fight.

The system said that additional law enforcement will be at the school for the rest of the day.

