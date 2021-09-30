FEMA’s flood insurance policy updates cut costs for policyholders

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new flood insurance policy will go into effect on Oct. 1st.

The federally-backed flood insurance rates, which hadn’t been updated for decades, will now be updated with FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 policyholder system.

The prior programs in place caused policyholders in low risk flood areas to pay too much while others, with higher flood risk, didn’t pay enough.

“It’s really about fairness. People paying what their risks are. People shouldn’t be overpaying, and too often that was actually the communities that were lower-income, older, not as significant risk but they were still paying a high rate that they really didn’t need to be paying.”

The Risk Rating 2.0 methodology will now base policyholders’ insurance rates on their level of flood risk.

The criteria is based on flood frequencies in specific areas shown on new, updated flood maps, types of flooding, distance to water source, elevation, and costs to rebuild.

According to FEMA data, there are over 140,000 flood insurance policies in North Carolina.

26 percent of policyholders will see their rates drop under this new system.

Of those, 5,368 homeowners will save more than $1,000 on their yearly insurance premiums.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.