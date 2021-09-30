Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 3,000, first time since mid-August

(Source: CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital in North Carolina with COVID-19 has dropped below 3,000 for the first time in nearly a month and a half.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 2,943 hospitalizations across the state.

Due to the Delta variant, the number of people in the hospital began rising once again in mid-August, peaking at 3,815 on Sept. 2nd.

The drop is also happening with the number of ICU patients with the virus. DHHS says that’s now down to 810, compared to 955 two weeks ago.

State health officials say there were 80 more people to die from the virus. The death toll now stands at 16,524

