Bonner Bridge Pier opening on Friday

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A remaining section of the Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks will open Friday as a fishing pier.

The two-lane bridge was built in 1963 and connected Bodie and Pea islands in Dare County.

It was replaced in 2019 by the Basnight Bridge.

Most of the Bonner Bridge was torn down, but 1,046 feet of the south end was kept and it was turned into a fishing pier.

There is parking for some 70 vehicles near the pier, while portable restrooms are also available.

Rules for using the new pier can be found here.

