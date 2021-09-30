Advertisement

Board of Transportation approves funding for North Carolina airports

(NCDOT)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Board of Transportation has approved grant funding for 13 airports in our state.

Several public airports in Eastern North Carolina are included in the grants.

According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, over $29.2 million will fund safety and other improvements for the airports.

Here are some of the airports in Eastern North Carolina included:

  • $5.3 million for pavement rehabilitation on the runway, replacement of NAVAIDs and construction of turnarounds at the Hyde County Airport.
  • $36,000 to relocate the Runway 3 threshold and correct runway end light configurations for the Martin County Airport.
  • $400,000 for the rehabilitation of the crosswind runway at the Michael J. Smith Field in Carteret County.
  • $60,000 to fill the dry stormwater retention pond for the Duplin County Airport.

The Department of Transportation says the complete list of all the approved projects from the Board of Transportation can be found here.

