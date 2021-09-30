Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather days ahead
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is putting on a fiery show.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
FILE - Students wearing protective masks.
Monthly North Carolina school board votes on face masks stay in place
An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
Apartment residents describe gas blast in Dallas