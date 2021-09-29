Advertisement

WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism

Greenville Town Commons vandalism
Greenville Town Commons vandalism(Greenville Police Department Facebook page)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying four people responsible for damaging a public library box.

The destruction occurred on Sept. 16th at the Town Commons, according to police. In addition to the library book exchange box, a sign for the hearing impaired community was also vandalized.

Police say the destruction of public property resulted in about $400 in damages.

The department is asking anyone who knows the people in the photo to call them at 252-329-4321.

On the department’s Facebook page, it wrote “We can provide guidance...oh, and style advice. After all, #orangeisthenewblack.”

