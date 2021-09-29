Advertisement

Wednesday Powerball jackpot 8th largest in game history

powerball
powerball
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday has reached $570 million, making it the 8th largest in the game’s history.

If someone won the jackpot, they would have the choice of $570 million annuity or $410.1 million as a cash payment.

In February of 2015, a Brunswick County woman had one of three winning tickets for a $564 million jackpot. She became one of five people in North Carolina who have won a Powerball jackpot so far.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

In August, Powerball began offering a third weekly drawing on Monday nights. Drawings are also held Wednesdays and Saturdays.

