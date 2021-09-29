Advertisement

Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says 13 of its managers, physicians, and credentialed providers have not been vaccinated ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The hospital system gave those groups until Friday to get the COVID-19 vaccine or have an approved exemption.

In a statement, Vidant told WITN that 98% of its managers, physicians, and credentialed providers are now in compliance. Doing the math, the total number of managers, doctors, and others impacted by Friday’s deadline amounts to around 650 people.

“The science demonstrates vaccines are safe and effective. Vidant remains committed to keeping our patients, team members, and communities safe,” Vidant said in the statement.

The system operates 9 hospitals with 1708 beds in Eastern Carolina.

Other employees at Vidant Health have until December 1st to meet that same vaccine mandate.

Many North Carolina hospital systems have set similar deadlines. Novant Health announced on Monday that it had dismissed 175 of its employees because they did not get vaccinated.

