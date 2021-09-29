Two men arrested in Williamston after weeks of robberies

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two men were arrested Wednesday morning for an armed robbery and other cases of breaking and entering in recent weeks.

Williamston police say Deoveon Craig and Akeem Carr were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of breaking or entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

Carr was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm be a felon. Police say more charges are pending.

The Williamston Police Department was investigating reports of burglary that occurred across town in recent weeks. On Wednesday morning, officers say they were patrolling the West End area of town when they received a call of prowling on Fairview Street.

Police discovered Craig and Carr stole from a car, then used guns to steal from a victim before running.

Williamston officers and Martin County deputies say, with the help of dogs, they arrested the suspects in an abandoned property blocks away from the robbery.

Police say they recovered stolen guns and other stolen property from the suspects.

Craig is being held on a secured bond of $250,000 and Carr is being held on a secured bond of $500,000.

