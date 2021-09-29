Advertisement

Two men arrested in Williamston after weeks of robberies

Deoveon Craig / Akeem Carr
Deoveon Craig / Akeem Carr(Williamston Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two men were arrested Wednesday morning for an armed robbery and other cases of breaking and entering in recent weeks.

Williamston police say Deoveon Craig and Akeem Carr were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of breaking or entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

Carr was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm be a felon. Police say more charges are pending.

The Williamston Police Department was investigating reports of burglary that occurred across town in recent weeks. On Wednesday morning, officers say they were patrolling the West End area of town when they received a call of prowling on Fairview Street.

Police discovered Craig and Carr stole from a car, then used guns to steal from a victim before running.

Williamston officers and Martin County deputies say, with the help of dogs, they arrested the suspects in an abandoned property blocks away from the robbery.

Police say they recovered stolen guns and other stolen property from the suspects.

Craig is being held on a secured bond of $250,000 and Carr is being held on a secured bond of $500,000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

William Genens
Man gets suspended sentence, 120 days behind bars for death of Lejeune Marine
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Return of northerly breezes will usher in more comfortable air
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Republican leaders Rep. Tim Moore (left) and Sen. Phil Berger
North Carolina legislators finish discussions on state budget