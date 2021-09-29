Teacher of the Week: Cheri Baker from Northwest Elementary School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for September 29 is Cheri Baker from Northwest Elementary School.

Baker teaches second grade at the Pitt County school and is currently in her 11th year of teaching. She says she loves watching her students grow and being introduced to new faces and ideas each year.

One of Baker’s favorite quotes is, “if you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be,” by Maya Angelou.

When she’s not in the classroom, Baker enjoys spending time on her small farm, kayak fishing, visiting the beaches and doing water aerobics. She is married and has twin sons and six grandchildren.

The person who nominated Mrs. Baker wrote, “I would love to nominate and have you consider Mrs. Cheri Baker for the Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Baker is a second grade teacher at Northwest and works directly across from my class. To my knowledge, she has been a teacher for many years and has a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

While Mrs. Baker goes through the ringer in her personal life, she has never shown it here in the workplace. As a school, our principal lets us know when a staff member has a family emergency or may be in need of prayer. If it wasn’t for her telling us (per Baker’s permission), I would have never known the things I know she has experienced in the last year and a half. She comes to work and puts all of her home stresses and troubles away.

Mrs. Baker works hard for her students, but also for the staff around our school. She is always sure to have birthday cards, get well cards or sympathy cards for all staff to sign if someone is in need.

I can’t think of someone better for this nomination than Mrs. Baker, as she is truly deserving of it. Working across from her has been a joy. I’ve gotten to know her more, know her story and see where she comes from. She is truly a great person and is deserving of this nomination.”

Congratulations Mrs. Baker!

