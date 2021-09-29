Advertisement

State sees third highest COVID-19 deaths in single day

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina saw its third-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 159 new deaths from the virus.

Back on February 3, the state saw 169 deaths in a single day, the highest so far during the pandemic.

DHHS also reported new cases crept back up, to 4,789 for Wednesday. On Monday that figure was 2,665.

To date, North Carolina has seen 16,444 deaths from the virus.

