Sam’s track continues to stay well offshore; TD 20 forms over Eastern Atlantic

The 20th tropical depression is forecast to become Victor
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tropical Depression 20: The 20th tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Wednesday over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in a day or two. It is also forecast to curve from a westward motion to a northern one and remain over the open waters of the ocean without any threats to land. When the system reaches tropical storm strength it will be named Victor.

Tropical Depression #20
Tropical Depression #20(WITN)

Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 9 mph, which will keep the hurricane northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.

While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and larger swells will be the main impact to our area from late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Sam Track
Sam Track(WITN)

