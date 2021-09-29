Advertisement

Sam’s track continues to stay well offshore; Dangerous rip currents coming

A new storm is expected to form over the deep Atlantic Wednesday or Thursday
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 9 mph, which will keep the hurricane northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.

While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and larger swells will be the main impact to our area from late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Sam's track remains well offshore of the U.S. coastline
Sam's track remains well offshore of the U.S. coastline(Jim Howard)

A strong tropical disturbance is located between Hurricane Sam and Africa. The area has a 90 percent chance of developing this week. The name is Victor.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Sam's track remains well offshore of the U.S. coastline
Sam regains category 4 status; Still expected to stay well offshore
Cheri Baker
Teacher of the Week: Cheri Baker from Northwest Elementary School
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front today, but no rain
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window