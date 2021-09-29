Rocky Mount tax preparer to serve prison time for conspiracy to file false tax returns

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount woman was sentenced Wednesday to 1 1/3 years in prison for committing conspiracy to prepare and file false tax returns.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office also says the 40-year-old Bertha Battle is ordered to pay $59,268 in restitution for her crimes.

The attorney’s office says Battle conspired with others to file false tax returns in a three-year period from 2011 to 2016 for clients of Community Tax Services LLC, located in Rocky Mount.

According to the press release, Battle and her co-conspirators filed illegitimate items such as tax returns that claimed false education credits because it would result in tax refunds for the clients.

The Internal Revenue Service claims the three-year scam resulted in a loss of more than $2 million in tax dollars.

Battle pled guilty to the charge on June 18, 2020.

The IRS Criminal Investigations unit assisted in the investigation.

