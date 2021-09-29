Advertisement

NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.(WVIT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WITN) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the investigation into a plane crash in Connecticut that killed four people.

The jet, a Cessna Citation 560X, took off from the Robertson Airport on September 2 and was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Two pilots and two passengers were killed, while four people on the ground were hurt.

The report says the parking brake handle in the cockpit and the valve that it controlled were both in the brake set position.

Witnesses say they saw the plane going slower than normal during take-off and they saw a puff of blue smoke from the back side of the airplane. Another witness says the plane was struggling to gain altitude and crashed into a powerline pole, causing a small explosion near the right engine before the witness lost sight of the plane behind trees.

Police in Connecticut say the jet ended up crashing into the Trumpf Inc. building, which is a manufacturing company. The report says the cockpit, cabin and wings caught on fire after the crash and everybody who was inside the Trumpf building was okay.

The final report has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Cumin
Pet of the Week: Cumin
powerball
Wednesday Powerball jackpot 8th largest in game history
Cheri Baker
Teacher of the Week: Cheri Baker from Northwest Elementary School
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front today, but no rain