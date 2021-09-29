NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WITN) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the investigation into a plane crash in Connecticut that killed four people.

The jet, a Cessna Citation 560X, took off from the Robertson Airport on September 2 and was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Two pilots and two passengers were killed, while four people on the ground were hurt.

The report says the parking brake handle in the cockpit and the valve that it controlled were both in the brake set position.

Witnesses say they saw the plane going slower than normal during take-off and they saw a puff of blue smoke from the back side of the airplane. Another witness says the plane was struggling to gain altitude and crashed into a powerline pole, causing a small explosion near the right engine before the witness lost sight of the plane behind trees.

Police in Connecticut say the jet ended up crashing into the Trumpf Inc. building, which is a manufacturing company. The report says the cockpit, cabin and wings caught on fire after the crash and everybody who was inside the Trumpf building was okay.

The final report has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.