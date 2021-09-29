Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) -Two people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Tuesday night in an apartment fire in La Grange in Lenoir County.

La Grange Fire Chief Ryan Riley says crews were called out to 702 South Caswell Street just before 10:00 p.m.

Riley says there was heavy smoke coming from the first and second story of the home and a large fire in the kitchen.

Riley says the pregnant woman, Ulaysha Southerland, jumped from a second-story window of the townhome. A friend below, Joel Brown, tried to catch her and injured his leg. Both were treated on scene and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to be checked out further.

The fire is now out.

La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

