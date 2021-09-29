Advertisement

Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) -Two people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Tuesday night in an apartment fire in La Grange in Lenoir County.

La Grange Fire Chief Ryan Riley says crews were called out to 702 South Caswell Street just before 10:00 p.m.

Riley says there was heavy smoke coming from the first and second story of the home and a large fire in the kitchen.

Riley says the pregnant woman, Ulaysha Southerland, jumped from a second-story window of the townhome. A friend below, Joel Brown, tried to catch her and injured his leg. Both were treated on scene and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to be checked out further.

The fire is now out.

La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
Ocearch shark tracker
Nearly 400-lb shark spotted off NC coast

Latest News

Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Coffee shop opening to employ those with special needs
NCEL 09-28-21
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking a cold front to bring a comfortable end to the week