Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many hurricane seasons have exhausted the list of names

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The World Meteorologist Organization has a pre selected list of 21 names for each hurricane season which is reused every 6 years unless a storm is so bad its name is retired. Of all the years tropical storms have been named, it is rare for a season to have more than 21 storms. Names were first used in the early 1950s. Below is the trivia question for you.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 29 (WITN)

I will give you a hint. No years before 2005 topped 21 names. There were 28 named storms in 2005. Have there been any since? Make a guess and check your answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 29 (WITN)

Besides 2005, 2020 had more than 21 named storms with a record total of 30! This hurricane season is well on its way to join this exclusive group. The 20th named storm is expected to form over the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane season runs through November.

