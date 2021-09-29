Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Cumin

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to add a little Spice to your life, look no further than this lovable pup!

Cumin is a 6-month old retriever mix who is ready to find a family of his own to go on adventures with. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he is still young and in the puppy stage, but he is overall a good boy.

They say he is very dog friendly. He is currently in a foster home with another dog where he is doing exceptionally well, which is why they suggest he go to a home with another dog. Volunteers say he loves to play with his toys, learn new tricks and loves cuddling at the end of a long day.

To adopt Cumin or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

The humane society is also hosting the Canine Crawl on October 24 from 1-5 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common, which will showcase all of the pets up for adoption.

