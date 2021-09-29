Onslow County Schools’ new program brings Spanish to classrooms

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The majority of Ms. Diana Albarracin’s class is taught completely in Spanish.

“They have been with me for three years, so they’ve already gotten to a point to be totally fluent in Spanish because two years they’ve been studying all of their subjects in Spanish.”

The kids in Albarracin’s class go to school at Carolina Forest Elementary School and are in their dual language immersion Spanish program.

The program allows them to learn Spanish early on in their education.

“Your brain is more elastic when you are in young ages and these kids entered the program when it’s precisely the window for them to learn a second language.”

Dr. Chris Barnes, executive director of instructional services and exceptional children at Onslow County Schools, said all of his kids except one were in the program.

He saw firsthand the advantage of learning early.

“When the oldest child was in high school, the then-second or third-grader was tutoring her in Spanish.”

Onslow County Schools Director of Cultural Arts and Global Leadership Dr. Lisa Peele said the program’s lessons extend beyond the language and into the culture.

“They also get exposed to different countries and they have full global education opportunities.”

Albarracin uses her skills to empower young minds to become global citizens.

“I keep telling them all the time, you have a superpower, your superpower is that you are bilingual, you know how many people are bilingual in the world? And I make a big deal out of it because it’s a huge thing that you can communicate fully in another language.”

According to Dr. Peele, about 280 students are in the dual language immersion program and 250 are elementary kids spread throughout five elementary schools in Onslow County.

