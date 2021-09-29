Advertisement

Onslow County Schools’ new program brings Spanish to classrooms

Diana Albarracin teaching her class
Diana Albarracin teaching her class(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The majority of Ms. Diana Albarracin’s class is taught completely in Spanish.

“They have been with me for three years, so they’ve already gotten to a point to be totally fluent in Spanish because two years they’ve been studying all of their subjects in Spanish.”

Diana Albarracin

The kids in Albarracin’s class go to school at Carolina Forest Elementary School and are in their dual language immersion Spanish program.

The program allows them to learn Spanish early on in their education.

“Your brain is more elastic when you are in young ages and these kids entered the program when it’s precisely the window for them to learn a second language.”

Diana Albarracin

Dr. Chris Barnes, executive director of instructional services and exceptional children at Onslow County Schools, said all of his kids except one were in the program.

He saw firsthand the advantage of learning early.

“When the oldest child was in high school, the then-second or third-grader was tutoring her in Spanish.”

Dr. Chris Barnes of Onslow County Schools

Onslow County Schools Director of Cultural Arts and Global Leadership Dr. Lisa Peele said the program’s lessons extend beyond the language and into the culture.

“They also get exposed to different countries and they have full global education opportunities.”

Dr. Lisa Peele of Onslow County Schools

Albarracin uses her skills to empower young minds to become global citizens.

“I keep telling them all the time, you have a superpower, your superpower is that you are bilingual, you know how many people are bilingual in the world? And I make a big deal out of it because it’s a huge thing that you can communicate fully in another language.”

Diana Albarracin

According to Dr. Peele, about 280 students are in the dual language immersion program and 250 are elementary kids spread throughout five elementary schools in Onslow County.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Cherry Point opens up ‘lost and found’ after weekend’s air show
William Genens
Man gets suspended sentence, 120 days behind bars for death of Lejeune Marine
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Return of northerly breezes will usher in more comfortable air
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline