North Carolina professor breaks down 2020 FBI crime statistics

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI has released 2020 crime statistics that show an increase in the number of crimes nationally.

One expert said these findings are the result of an unprecedented year full of political, social and pandemic division.

“Anger is when poor decisions are made and often, unfortunately, violence is the result,” said Bianca Harris, Meredith College master of arts in criminal justice program director.

According to the FBI, violent crime was up 5.6 percent from 2019.

Harris said violent crime in larger areas accounts for most of the increase.

“In the city, opportunity is everywhere, in rural counties or rural places, that is a little limited. Crime in itself is different.”

For example, Craven County Major David McFadyen said he hasn’t seen a jump in violent crime.

“The majority of homicides that we see are between people who know each other. A lot of them have been drug related in the past, but we see a fairly low level.”

The report also said property crimes dropped 7.8 percent.

Harris said this could be because people were home more in 2020.

“When people are home, it’s less opportunity to actually break in and do things damaging to the home.”

However, in Craven County, McFadyen said those numbers have stayed pretty consistent.

“Our calls for service regarding property crimes have been at a fairly level rate. We haven’t seen a substantial increase or decrease.”

As Harris suggests, this report may show how one decision can impact another.

“There are consequences beyond the pandemic itself from a health standpoint. It’s a domino in many aspects of our lives and one of those major aspects is of course crime.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.