Advertisement

North Carolina professor breaks down 2020 FBI crime statistics

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI has released 2020 crime statistics that show an increase in the number of crimes nationally.

One expert said these findings are the result of an unprecedented year full of political, social and pandemic division.

“Anger is when poor decisions are made and often, unfortunately, violence is the result,” said Bianca Harris, Meredith College master of arts in criminal justice program director.

According to the FBI, violent crime was up 5.6 percent from 2019.

Harris said violent crime in larger areas accounts for most of the increase.

“In the city, opportunity is everywhere, in rural counties or rural places, that is a little limited. Crime in itself is different.”

Bianca Harris, Meredith College master of arts in criminal justice program director

For example, Craven County Major David McFadyen said he hasn’t seen a jump in violent crime.

“The majority of homicides that we see are between people who know each other. A lot of them have been drug related in the past, but we see a fairly low level.”

David McFadyen, Craven County major

The report also said property crimes dropped 7.8 percent.

Harris said this could be because people were home more in 2020.

“When people are home, it’s less opportunity to actually break in and do things damaging to the home.”

Bianca Harris, Meredith College master of arts in criminal justice program director

However, in Craven County, McFadyen said those numbers have stayed pretty consistent.

“Our calls for service regarding property crimes have been at a fairly level rate. We haven’t seen a substantial increase or decrease.”

David McFadyen, Craven County major

As Harris suggests, this report may show how one decision can impact another.

“There are consequences beyond the pandemic itself from a health standpoint. It’s a domino in many aspects of our lives and one of those major aspects is of course crime.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area

Latest News

A Greenville coffee shop looks to employ those with special needs
Coffee shop opening to employ those with special needs
North Carolina professor breaks down 2020 FBI crime statistics
North Carolina professor breaks down 2020 FBI crime statistics
Church pumpkin sales help fund youth programs
Church pumpkin sales help fund youth programs
Blue Star families receive support during Blue Star Welcome Week
Blue Star families receive support during Blue Star Welcome Week