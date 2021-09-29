New software helps first responders deal with mental health crises

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville and Onslow County will use new Canadian computer software called HealthIM to help first responders more appropriately respond to mental health crises.

The city and county are striving to stay on the cutting edge of technological advancements by becoming the first in the nation to deploy the safety system for emergency responses to people suffering from mental health and substance abuse crises.

The software allows for various first response teams in the county to use a data pool to respond to respective calls pertaining to mental health and substance abuse issues.

Officials with the county told reporters many of these dispatch calls are for repeat patients, and the data allows for more efficient responses.

Onslow County Col. Chris Thomas explained the intangibles the software provides to first responders, saying, “They get a chance to build a rapport with them. When other officers [not with the city or the county] show up, they don’t have that rapport.”

The program itself helps build a database on individuals so responders are aware of what topics may be trigger points and responders can develop strategies for deescalating the situations.

Onslow County 911 Division Chief Ray Silance explained how the software is a better protective instrument for both responders and those receiving assistance.

“We’re able to do things like this to not only protect our responders, but to help those citizens in the street, that when they need help, we’re not just going to respond and arrest you. That we know what you’re dealing with. Using that HealthIM, it’ll tell us how we can talk to you, how can we safely approach you to deescalate you, and it just all around works out better.”

Officials with the county say the HealthIM program deployment grew out of concerns with the opioid epidemic.

