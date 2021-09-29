NCDOT giving $143.1 million to improve streets in state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is distributing more than $143.1 million in state street aid to cities and towns.

The aid comes from Power Bill funds, according to a press release from the NCDOT, and 509 cities and towns in the state will receive various amounts of the money.

The press release says 75% of funds are given out based on relative 2020 population and 25% of funds are based on the number of locally-maintained street miles.

The funds are sent out around two dates, Oct. 1 and Jan. 1.

Here are some of the cities in Eastern North Carolina receiving Power Bill funds from the NCDOT before or on Oct. 1.

City Power Bill funds Greenville 2,008,150.93 Jacksonville 1,570,932.97 New Bern 836,437.98 Kinston 535,972.99

“Powell Bill funding makes many critical transportation improvements possible for communities from the mountains to the coast. Municipalities can use these funds on a variety of projects that make North Carolina an even better place to live and work.”

More information on the Power Bill funding given to cities across our state can be found here.

