NCDOT giving $143.1 million to improve streets in state

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is distributing more than $143.1 million in state street aid to cities and towns.

The aid comes from Power Bill funds, according to a press release from the NCDOT, and 509 cities and towns in the state will receive various amounts of the money.

The press release says 75% of funds are given out based on relative 2020 population and 25% of funds are based on the number of locally-maintained street miles.

The funds are sent out around two dates, Oct. 1 and Jan. 1.

Here are some of the cities in Eastern North Carolina receiving Power Bill funds from the NCDOT before or on Oct. 1.

CityPower Bill funds
Greenville2,008,150.93
Jacksonville1,570,932.97
New Bern836,437.98
Kinston535,972.99

“Powell Bill funding makes many critical transportation improvements possible for communities from the mountains to the coast. Municipalities can use these funds on a variety of projects that make North Carolina an even better place to live and work.”

Eric Boyette, state transportation secretary

More information on the Power Bill funding given to cities across our state can be found here.

