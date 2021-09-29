Martin County Schools see progress despite ongoing shortages

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before the new school year started, the U.S. Dept. of Education reported a teacher shortage in every grade of math and special education in North Carolina.

Martin County Schools may have hired more people since August, but there are still openings within the school system.

Superintendent David Fonseca said the pool of teachers had been limited even before the pandemic started.

“We’re definitely making progress,” public information officer Sarah Stalls said. “We still have areas where we have some vacancies, but we are working on those and it’s because of our staff stepping up that we’re making it work right now.”

Stalls said staff has taken over new responsibilities to manage the openings not just in teaching.

“Our superintendent served cafeteria meals [last week]. Our student services director was serving cafeteria meals. Our CTE director, maintenance director drove buses,” Stalls said.

“The shortages have not been limited to teachers. We have been struggling with bus drivers, COVID has put a hit on everything. We’re a part of a widespread problem right now, so this is something every district is suffering with.”

Although the pool of people going into education is decreasing, Stalls said they continue to reach out to area universities, such as Martin Community College, where they established a transfer program.

Julia Ward, of Williamston, graduated Meredith College in May and came back to Martin County to teach at Jamesville Elementary School.

“In small counties like Martin ... there’s a lot of things that are against us,” Stalls said. “Economics and things are not in our favor. But when we have young teachers come back and they choose to come home, it is so exciting because it gives us a breath of fresh air for the future.”

The school system may be in need of more substitutes and middle and high school math and science teachers but in the meantime, they’re making it work.

“Everybody’s stepping up to the plate,” Stalls said. “Every morning there’s a central office text if there’s a need. It’s a true team effort but our teachers are the start of it. We want to start second semester ready, fully staffed as possible with a game plan, and give these students 500% come second semester.”

