Advertisement

Martin County Schools see progress despite ongoing shortages

“The shortages have not been limited to teachers,” public information officer Sarah Stalls said.
Julia Ward teaches students at Jamesville Elementary School.
Julia Ward teaches students at Jamesville Elementary School.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before the new school year started, the U.S. Dept. of Education reported a teacher shortage in every grade of math and special education in North Carolina.

Martin County Schools may have hired more people since August, but there are still openings within the school system.

Superintendent David Fonseca said the pool of teachers had been limited even before the pandemic started.

“We’re definitely making progress,” public information officer Sarah Stalls said. “We still have areas where we have some vacancies, but we are working on those and it’s because of our staff stepping up that we’re making it work right now.”

Stalls said staff has taken over new responsibilities to manage the openings not just in teaching.

“Our superintendent served cafeteria meals [last week]. Our student services director was serving cafeteria meals. Our CTE director, maintenance director drove buses,” Stalls said.

Although the pool of people going into education is decreasing, Stalls said they continue to reach out to area universities, such as Martin Community College, where they established a transfer program.

Julia Ward, of Williamston, graduated Meredith College in May and came back to Martin County to teach at Jamesville Elementary School.

“In small counties like Martin ... there’s a lot of things that are against us,” Stalls said. “Economics and things are not in our favor. But when we have young teachers come back and they choose to come home, it is so exciting because it gives us a breath of fresh air for the future.”

The school system may be in need of more substitutes and middle and high school math and science teachers but in the meantime, they’re making it work.

“Everybody’s stepping up to the plate,” Stalls said. “Every morning there’s a central office text if there’s a need. It’s a true team effort but our teachers are the start of it. We want to start second semester ready, fully staffed as possible with a game plan, and give these students 500% come second semester.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity in Craven County
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new homes in Craven County
Greenville’s American Rescue Plan Act funding receives community backlash
New software helps improve mental health crises response.
New software helps first responders deal with mental health crises
Two men arrested in Williamston after weeks of robberies
Two men arrested in Williamston after weeks of robberies
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new homes
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new homes