Man gets suspended sentence, 120 days behind bars for death of Lejeune Marine

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man will spend 120 days behind bars for hitting and killing a Camp Lejeune Marine who was out running.

On Tuesday, William Genens, 58, of Holly Ridge, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Pender County District Attorney Ben David said that Genens was driving on Highway 50 this past June when he hit and killed 1st Lieutenant Justice Stewart.

David said that homeowners near the crash came outside to speak to Genens and told him he should call 911 but that he refused and instead called his adult children to get assistance for himself.

“The investigation that followed failed to develop sufficient evidence to meet the standard of proof

beyond a reasonable doubt that Genens was impaired at the time of the crash. In light of this, a charge

of Involuntary Manslaughter was the highest charge that could be pursued under the law and this set of

facts,” David wrote in a press release.

Judge Frank Jones sentenced Genens a split sentence of 16-29 months suspended, plus 120 days active in jail.

He was ordered to serve the first 60 days immediately.

David said the remaining 60 days will be spent behind bars during December 2021 and 2022, the month of Stewart’s birthday.

Genens will also have to be placed on 60 months of supervised probation and promote driver education.

