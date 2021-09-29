Advertisement

Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child

The UCPS bus bound for Rock Rest Elementary School during morning pick up was at a stop at the Super Eight Motel on Venus Street in Monroe, when a man identified as Demor Lee Brooks walked onto the bus.
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Demor Brooks Mugshot(Union County Detention Center)
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for causing disorderly conduct on a Union County Public Schools bus, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks was immediately ordered to exit the bus by the driver but he refused and began berating the underage children about their behavior towards his child.

Brooks was immediately ordered to exit the bus by the driver but he refused and began berating the underage children about their behavior towards his child.

Brooks used profane language towards the students but didn’t physically harm anyone.

The incident lasted approximately 30 seconds and the students were safely transported the rest of the way to school.

The UCSO School Resource Officer investigated the incident and arrested and charged Brooks with one count of trespass/enter school or activity bus-refuse to leave and one count of disorderly conduct on a school bus.

“We will not allow the safety of our students and our schools to be compromised at any point by any person,” Union County Sheriff Cathey said. “Any parent that may have a concern regarding their child, should follow the proper reporting procedures that are in place for an appropriate resolution.”

Brooks was processed into the Union County Detention Center.

