Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for causing disorderly conduct on a Union County Public Schools bus, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The UCPS bus heading to Rock Rest Elementary School during morning pick up was at a stop at the Super Eight Motel on Venus Street in Monroe, when a man identified as Demor Lee Brooks walked onto the bus.

Brooks was immediately ordered to exit the bus by the driver but he refused and began berating the underage children about their behavior towards his child.

Brooks used profane language towards the students but didn’t physically harm anyone.

The incident lasted approximately 30 seconds and the students were safely transported the rest of the way to school.

The UCSO School Resource Officer investigated the incident and arrested and charged Brooks with one count of trespass/enter school or activity bus-refuse to leave and one count of disorderly conduct on a school bus.

“We will not allow the safety of our students and our schools to be compromised at any point by any person,” Union County Sheriff Cathey said. “Any parent that may have a concern regarding their child, should follow the proper reporting procedures that are in place for an appropriate resolution.”

Brooks was processed into the Union County Detention Center.

