Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front today, but no rain

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move through Wednesday morning, shifting the winds to the north. Temperatures will dip to the low 80s Wednesday followed by mainly 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into to upper 50s Wednesday night.

Winds will slowly shift back to the south over the weekend with upper 70s on Saturday climbing to the low 80s on Sunday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until next week.

Hurricane Sam is located east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving northwestward at 9 mph. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next several days as it passes east of Bermuda over the weekend. It will not be a threat to North Carolina or the rest of the United States, however higher surf and increases rip threats are likely along our beaches into the weekend.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a high of 82°. Wind: W 5-10 becoming N 7-12. Wednesday night low: 59°.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Wind: N 5-10. High of 78. Thursday night: 57°.

Friday

Sunny and comfortable with a high of 78. Wind: NE 5.