Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front today, but no rain

After mid 80s Tuesday, a cool down will arrive for the end of the work week
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move through Wednesday morning, shifting the winds to the north. Temperatures will dip to the low 80s Wednesday followed by mainly 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into to upper 50s Wednesday night.

Winds will slowly shift back to the south over the weekend with upper 70s on Saturday climbing to the low 80s on Sunday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until next week.

Hurricane Sam is located east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving northwestward at 9 mph. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next several days as it passes east of Bermuda over the weekend. It will not be a threat to North Carolina or the rest of the United States, however higher surf and increases rip threats are likely along our beaches into the weekend.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a high of 82°. Wind: W 5-10 becoming N 7-12. Wednesday night low: 59°.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Wind: N 5-10. High of 78. Thursday night: 57°.

Friday

Sunny and comfortable with a high of 78. Wind: NE 5.

Visit our Hurricane Page
Print your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
Ocearch shark tracker
Nearly 400-lb shark spotted off NC coast

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday warms to the mid 80s; 70s to follow
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The beautiful weather rolls on
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry skies leading to cool nights and warm afternoons
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers