Cherry Point opens up ‘lost and found’ after weekend’s air show

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Items left at last weekend’s Cherry Point Air Show have been found, and the air station is notifying people their belongings are in its lost and found storeroom.

The air station says items including driver’s licenses, concealed carry permits, debit cards, money clips with cash, clothing (adult and child), jewelry and keys were found.

Also located were headphones, sunglasses, eyeglasses, camera batteries and cell phones.

People who want to retrieve their lost items should call the provost marshal office’s lost and found custodian at (252) 466-2461.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.