Advertisement

Cherry Point opens up ‘lost and found’ after weekend’s air show

Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point(Maddie Kerth)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Items left at last weekend’s Cherry Point Air Show have been found, and the air station is notifying people their belongings are in its lost and found storeroom.

The air station says items including driver’s licenses, concealed carry permits, debit cards, money clips with cash, clothing (adult and child), jewelry and keys were found.

Also located were headphones, sunglasses, eyeglasses, camera batteries and cell phones.

People who want to retrieve their lost items should call the provost marshal office’s lost and found custodian at (252) 466-2461.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

William Genens
Man gets suspended sentence, 120 days behind bars for death of Lejeune Marine
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Return of northerly breezes will usher in more comfortable air
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Republican leaders Rep. Tim Moore (left) and Sen. Phil Berger
North Carolina legislators finish discussions on state budget