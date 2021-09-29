Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Eddie Buffaloe
Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
Florida sheriff's office release video of alleged day care abuse
Sam’s track continues to stay well offshore; TD 20 forms over Eastern Atlantic
Sam’s track continues to stay well offshore; TD 20 forms over Eastern Atlantic
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Return of northerly breezes will usher in cooler air