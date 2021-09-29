ECU hosts annual FluFest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Pfizer awaits emergency use approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12, East Carolina University is encouraging both children and adults to get their flu shot.

Music blasting and free food prepared, folks lined up to get vaccinated at the annual FluFest on ECU’s campus.

Event organizer Jarecia Jacobs hoped the environment would make more people comfortable while getting their shot.

“We’ve had a rough 18 to 24 months,” Jacobs said. “So we wanted to include a little bit of fun, a little bit of music, something that made it little bit more of a festival-feel around getting the flu shot.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season typically runs from October to May and peaks in December and February.

Jacobs hoped the event reminded everyone that there’s more than one virus to be cautious about.

“I think that COVID is just a bigger bear at the moment,” Jacobs said.

“I think that it’s just at the forefront. It’s just easier to forget something that’s been around forever like the flu.”

The event also included COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. ECU professors Tom Rickbach and Rosana Ferreria are vaccinated, but rolled up their sleeves to get their flu shots too.

“I get the flu shot every year and it’s particularly important this year,” Rickbach said. “Because we’ve been indoors a lot, we’ve been working with a lot of people and it’s important as we get out and work in the community that we’re protected.”

Health officials say its safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

As Pfizer awaits approval from the FDA to allow kids age 5 through 11 to get the shot, Ferreria says her children have already received the vaccine because they’re old enough.

If they were younger, she says she would still allow them to get the shot if it receives approval.

“There’s absolutely no reason to not get them vaccinated,” Ferreria said.

“We give them all sorts of other vaccines. They’re in school together and for them to be able to enjoy themselves, we have to be able to vaccinate them.”

ECU Health Sciences will host an on-campus vaccine event on Oct. 19th that includes pediatric vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 through 11 could also be available that day, depending on whether or not the FDA approves Pfizer’s request.

