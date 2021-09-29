ECU football set to meet familiar foe Tulane, motivated to put on a show for the home crowd on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s homecoming weekend for ECU football. The Pirates opening conference play Saturday afternoon against Tulane. The Pirates have won their last two in a row but felt they should have played better in Saturday’s win over FCS Charleston Southern.

“We did not play well. I am not happy with the way we performed,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “But, we found a way to win the ballgame.”

“We have to prepare better. I think we prepared well last week but do you know out there they came ready to play and we didn’t come as ready to play as them,” says ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead, “So, this week coming in on Saturday we know we got to get from the jump.”

ECU and Tulane are very familiar with one another. Saturday will be the 4th meeting in the last 5 seasons. Tulane has won the last 3. They just played at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium last November. A 38-21 victory for the Green Wave.

“Tulane game last year is one that stands out where you know I didn’t feel like we played at our best,” says Houston.

“Tulane is our first conference game. They are very good. They took it to us last year and we pulled together at the end of the game last year but we weren’t able to come out with a win,” says ECU offensive lineman Fernando Frye, “So we’re definitely motivated to step up from last week, as well as step up from last year.”

“It’s definitely motivation,” says ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson, “You know we represent our home. So we just got to go out and play physical, and play fast.”

Saturday is homecoming for the Pirates. They’ve been home for two straight weeks before going on the road for two straight weeks. They are 8-2 all-time against Tulane when playing in Greenville. They say they’re fans so far this year, around 40,000 for each of their home games, have made a huge difference.

“I’ve been wanting to break one in the stadium for a while,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “But it felt great hearing them scream when I broke.”

“We’re playing at home in front of your friends and your family come see you play,” says ECU safety Teagan Wilk, “You have everyone in the Boneyard. I hope it’s packed.”

“I thought the stadium last Saturday night was incredible. The fan base, the student section were certainly a positive impact on the game for our roster and our players,” says Houston, “Just really appreciate their support. Especially the student section. It’s been a couple years since we had it like that.”

ECU and Tulane kick off on Saturday at 3:30 PM. It’s a paint it purple game on the schedule.

