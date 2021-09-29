Advertisement

Coffee shop opening to employ those with special needs

By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new non-profit business opening in Greenville will give people with special needs an opportunity for employment.

Awaken Coffee is a non-profit organization looking to employ people with special needs to serve their unique blend of coffee and much more.

Both founders of Awaken Coffee say there is very little opportunity for the special needs community after they graduate school, so they wanted to create a place in Pitt County that broadens that scope.

However, renovations won’t start until they have all the money they need for the project.

The founders of Awaken Coffee say they have about half of the renovation money, but need about $148,000 more and then another $150,000 on top of that for basic startup costs, payroll, supplies and inventory.

They even have an anonymous donor who has pledged to match all donations up to $25,000 that are received through Dec. 9th.

In the Heart of ENC Nonprofit Business Center, there are 12 non-profits located in the building, and the owner has offered a free lease for five years for Awaken Coffee.

Awaken Coffee has had a couple pop-up events since the idea was born, and will be at the Tar River Potters show on Oct. 16th and the holiday show.

To find out how you can donate, you can head to Awaken Coffee.

