Coffee shop opening to employ those with special needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new non-profit business opening in Greenville will give people with special needs an opportunity for employment.

Awaken Coffee is a non-profit organization looking to employ people with special needs to serve their unique blend of coffee and much more.

“They can come and have a good cup of coffee, a pastry or a sandwich and just get together with friends, get to know employees because our employees will surely want to get to know them.”

Both founders of Awaken Coffee say there is very little opportunity for the special needs community after they graduate school, so they wanted to create a place in Pitt County that broadens that scope.

“I know as a mom of an autistic child, they need support as well. And we want to offer that and one of my missions alongside employing special needs people, being a mom, I want to offer resources to other parents.”

However, renovations won’t start until they have all the money they need for the project.

The founders of Awaken Coffee say they have about half of the renovation money, but need about $148,000 more and then another $150,000 on top of that for basic startup costs, payroll, supplies and inventory.

They even have an anonymous donor who has pledged to match all donations up to $25,000 that are received through Dec. 9th.

In the Heart of ENC Nonprofit Business Center, there are 12 non-profits located in the building, and the owner has offered a free lease for five years for Awaken Coffee.

Awaken Coffee has had a couple pop-up events since the idea was born, and will be at the Tar River Potters show on Oct. 16th and the holiday show.

To find out how you can donate, you can head to Awaken Coffee.

