Attempted carjacking closes RDU parking deck

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials say an airport parking deck was closed for about two hours Tuesday night while officials responded to a report of an attempted carjacking.

The News & Observer reports that the airport says the parking deck was closed after law enforcement with the RDU Airport Authority responded to a call in the parking garage.

During the search, passengers were told to stay inside the terminals, and travelers arriving at the airport were redirected to a nearby parking lot.

Airport officials say no one was injured, and no suspects were identified or detained.

