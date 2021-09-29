Advertisement

Attempted carjacking closes RDU parking deck

A passenger jet takes off at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday,...
A passenger jet takes off at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials say an airport parking deck was closed for about two hours Tuesday night while officials responded to a report of an attempted carjacking.

The News & Observer reports that the airport says the parking deck was closed after law enforcement with the RDU Airport Authority responded to a call in the parking garage.

During the search, passengers were told to stay inside the terminals, and travelers arriving at the airport were redirected to a nearby parking lot.

Airport officials say no one was injured, and no suspects were identified or detained.

