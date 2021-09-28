Advertisement

Woman dead after car crash in New Bern

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman was killed after a car ran off the road in New Bern Monday.

In a press release, the New Bern Police Department said at about 3:36 p.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Trailblazer ran off the road near 3306 Trent Road.

Police say the driver and passenger were taken away by an ambulance for treatment.

A separate passenger, 47-year-old Lisa McDaniel, of New Bern, was pronounced dead, according to the New Bern PD.

The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Timothy Johnson with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 252-672-4297.

