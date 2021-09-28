Advertisement

U.S. government braces for possible shutdown

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The United States House of Representatives introduced a new infrastructure bill on Monday to Congress.

Government funding expires on Sept. 30th at midnight. The infrastructure bill comes alongside President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, which is aimed toward expanding education, health care and childcare support, tackling the climate crisis and making further investments in infrastructure.

If the approval of the bills is unsuccessful, the federal government could undergo a partial shutdown, affecting a number of different government agencies.

Political experts, like Carteret Community College political science professor Greta Quinn, describe the current state of the nation saying, “We’ve never had a global pandemic and a possible government shutdown at the same time.”

When asked what she believed could prevent the first government debt default in American history, Quinn suggested removing the government debt ceiling found in current government infrastructure legislation.

Quinn also spoke on the effects a partial shutdown could the have on the healthcare industry in the midst of a global pandemic.

“How will we continue to pay CDC workers and any type of healthcare workers within the federal system if we are in a government shutdown? That could be threatening to making a headway in the COVID response. It would just add another layer of difficulty in an already difficult time.”

Greta Quinn, Carteret Community College political science professor

The Department of Health and Human Services permits federal healthcare workers to continue to work if stopping work puts lives at risk.

However, those workers would not receive compensation until the federal funding is approved.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

Latest News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated
Cancer survivor recalls experience getting vaccine booster shot
Cancer survivor recalls experience getting vaccine booster shot
Pitt County Board of Commissioners
Pitt County Commissioners prohibit concealed handguns on county property
Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken attorney general’s powers