Category 4 Hurricane Sam moving slowly over Atlantic

Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 9 mph, which will keep the hurricane northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.

While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and larger swells will be the main impact to our area by the weekend.

There are 2 tropical disturbances located between Hurricane Sam and Africa. They have an 80 to 90 percent chance of developing this week. The next two names are Victor and Wanda.

Sam Track (WITN)

