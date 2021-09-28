Advertisement

Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.
Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out. Police located the stolen car about an hour later in Marietta after it crashed.

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, a view of a cassette with the recording of...
John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction
Richard Stafford, the attorney for the Petito and Schmidt families, criticized the Laundries'...
Laundries did not help find Gabby Petito, attorney says
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’