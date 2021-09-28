Pitt County observes National Voter Registration Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012 to celebrate our democracy.

During the span of those 9 years, nearly 4.5 million voters registered to vote on the holiday.

Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections director, said registering early saves time when people go to vote.

Davis noted the deadline for registering for this election is Oct. 8th. He also said residents can register the same day during early voting, but registering early can save time at the polls.

“Certainly, getting registered to vote ahead of time saves you some headache when you do to vote. We do have same-day registration that you can do when you go to one stop. A lot of folks are on the go so much now that it’s going to take up some time though, so why not fill out the form and get it to us by October 8th? That’s the deadline for this election.”

People can go to the Pitt County Board of Elections and get a registration form to fill out, or print one off of the state election site.

During Election Day, people are unable to register to vote, so it is important to do so early.

