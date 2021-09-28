Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -A North Carolina-based hospital system says more than 175 of its workers have been fired for failing to comply with its vaccination requirement.

Novant Health announced the firings on Monday.

Last week, Novant Health announced 375 employees had been suspended and been given five days to comply with the mandate. The deadline was Friday.

Of the 375, spokesperson Megan Rivers says nearly 200 workers came into compliance. Rivers didn’t provide specific numbers on how many lost their jobs.

More than 99% of Novant Health’s 35,000-plus employees are now compliant with the vaccine mandate, including employees who have submitted an approved religious or medical vaccine exemption.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.